Full list of 45 Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches due to close

Lloyds Banking Group is shutting another 45 branches across its network and the Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands amid the ongoing shift away from high street banking.

The group is closing 22 Halifax branches, 19 Lloyds branches and four in the Bank of Scotland business.

It comes just a week after NatWest Group said it plans to shut another 19 branches, mostly in the early part of next year.

The latest closures take the total number of high street branches shut across the sector to 623 so far this year.

Lloyds is set to close the bulk of the branches in March and April next year, with some also closing in August and a tranche in November.

It means that at least 276 branches will be shut across Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland this year and next.

There has been a massive exodus of branches from the high street in recent years.

The largest number of closures announced this year have been Barclays branches, with the bank saying 185 of its sites are set to shut.

Lloyds is second with 131, followed by NatWest with 116, Halifax with 94, Virgin Money with 40, Bank of Scotland with 32, Ulster Bank with 10, TSB with nine, Royal Bank of Scotland with five, and one Nationwide branch.

See below if your local bank is one of those impacted and what date they are set to close.

Halifax branches:

Lymington – High Street – March 11

Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 11

Barnet – High Street – March 12

Orpington – High Street – March 12

Dereham – Church Street – March 14

Stamford – High Street – March 14

Barry – Holton Road – March 18

Dartford – High Street – March 18

Penrith – Middlegate – March 19

Diss – Market Place – March 20

Stafford – Greengate Street – April 8

Whitehaven – King Street – April 9

Ilford – High Street – April 15

Morley – Windsor Court – April 16

Daventry – High Street – April 17

Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – April 17

Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 18

Spalding – Bridge Street – April 18

Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 23

New Milton – Station Road – April 23

Dagenham – Heathway – May 15

Hessle – The Square – August 15

Lloyds branches:

Orpington – High Street – March 13

Dartford – High Street – March 13

Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 19

Spalding – Bridge Street – March 20

Diss – Market Place – March 21

Lymington – High Street – March 26

Barnet – High Street – April 3

Whitehaven – King Street – April 3

Dereham – Church Street – April 4

Barry – Holton Road – April 4

Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 11

Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 22

Daventry – High Street – April 30

Stamford – High Street – November 13

Stafford – Greengate Street – November 13

Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – November 13

Penrith – Middlegate – November 14

Ilford – High Street – November 14

Morley – Windsor Court – November 14

Bank of Scotland branches:

Glasgow – Byres Road – March 21

Tarbert – Harbour Street – April 29

Bowmore – Shore Street – May 8