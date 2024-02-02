Full list of closures as UK's largest nightclub operator and owner of PRYZM appoints administrators

Rekom has announced that 17 of its venues, which comprise clubs and bars, will close, including PRYZM in Leeds.

The firm, which was the UK’s largest nightclub operator, confirmed that Kuda, in York and ATIK, in Hull will remain part of the company’s estate going forward, along with 23 other venues across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company’s administrator, Grant Thornton, said that the closures will result in approximately 471 redundancies.

Over 400 jobs have been lost across the UK after Rekom, the owner of the Pryzm and Atik brands, placed a number of its subsidiaries into administration.. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Peter Marks, chairman of Rekom UK, said: “We have made every effort to redeploy staff across the business where possible and we’re pleased to have saved around 1000 jobs. Regrettably, however, the reduced estate meant it was inevitable that we would have to make some redundancies. We have informed all colleagues within the organisation of the unfortunate developments that have taken place over the last 18 days.

“This outcome follows an extremely difficult period for the late-night sector, thanks to the combination of the cost-of-living crisis hitting younger generations and students particularly hard, as well as the rising National Living Wage alongside increased business rates and costs of operating.”

A spokesperson for Grant Thornton said that the company had been able to save 11 sites within the group. A further 12 sites were unaffected by the administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11 sites, including the company’s head office, were sold to another entity within the Rekom Group.Grant Thornton said this sale had preserved approximately 500 jobs. The company added that it would work closely with the Redundancy Payments office to provide support for those affected, and that staff affected by the announcement had been briefed.

Jon Roden, restructuring partner for Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: “It is with regret that despite an extensive marketing and sale process prior to the administration and the best efforts of the directors and the Company’s advisors, no interested parties have been identified for a number of sites.

“Accordingly, the administrators have had to close 17 sites because the commercial prospects of the affected businesses render them unviable to continue to operate, resulting in approximately 471 redundancies. The Grant Thornton team will work with the employees affected to support them through this process.

“We are pleased to report that we have been able to sell 11 sites immediately on appointment to Rekom that has preserved approximately 500 jobs, as well as further jobs secured through the solvent sale of two trading companies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant Thornton said that Rekom Group’s other European operations are unaffected by the closures.

The full list of closures is:

Unit 7, in Basildon

PRYZM, in Birmingham

Jumpin Jaks, in Coventry

ATIK, in Dartford

Unit 1, in Exeter

Bar & Beyond, in Kings Lynn

PRYZM, in Leeds

PRYZM, in Nottingham

Liquid & Envy, in Oldham

PRYZM, in Plymouth

PRYZM, in Portsmouth

ATIK, in Romford

Level 17, in Swansea

PRYZM, in Watford

Steinbeck & Shaw, in Watford

ATIK, in Windsor