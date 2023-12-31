The process of listing some of Yorkshire’s heritage assets is set to continue after funding was secured to continue the project.

The South Yorkshire Local Heritage List allows the local significance of a building, place, or site to be taken into account in planning decisions that affect it or it’s setting.

The extension of the project will allow even more local assets to be added to the list alongside those that have already been deemed important to their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it was first approved by Sheffield City Council in March 2022, a range of assets have been added to the list across Sheffield alone. The diverse list includes buildings such as Darnall Picture Palace, Cavendish Buildings in West Street, and Hobson Memorial Pavilion.

The process of listing some of Sheffield and other South Yorkshire heritage assets is set to continue after funding was secured to continue the project. Picture by Gerard Binks

The four South Yorkshire authorities have agreed to extend the funding for the list with representatives from the South Yorkshire Archaeology Service continuing to run the project.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Committee at Sheffield City Council said: ““It is fantastic that we have secured funding to continue the project which will ensure that more fantastic buildings, parks, areas and places will be given the significance they deserve.”