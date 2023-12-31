Funding secured to continue South Yorkshire Local Heritage List
The South Yorkshire Local Heritage List allows the local significance of a building, place, or site to be taken into account in planning decisions that affect it or it’s setting.
The extension of the project will allow even more local assets to be added to the list alongside those that have already been deemed important to their local area.
Since it was first approved by Sheffield City Council in March 2022, a range of assets have been added to the list across Sheffield alone. The diverse list includes buildings such as Darnall Picture Palace, Cavendish Buildings in West Street, and Hobson Memorial Pavilion.
The four South Yorkshire authorities have agreed to extend the funding for the list with representatives from the South Yorkshire Archaeology Service continuing to run the project.
Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Committee at Sheffield City Council said: ““It is fantastic that we have secured funding to continue the project which will ensure that more fantastic buildings, parks, areas and places will be given the significance they deserve.”
Nominations for potential heritage assets that could be added to the list can be made here.