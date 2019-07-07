Furniture firm plants itself in Fruit Market

A new furniture, homewares and house plants store has become the latest offering to join the burgeoning Fruit Market quarter in Hull.

Plant & Paint has opened its doors in Humber Street at the heart of the city’s creative community.

The shop opening also marks a move away for the business from its previous name Vintage Home.

Owner Lara Roberts said: “Since getting the keys it’s been non-stop to decorate the new space, fill it with our lovely new plants and products, have our launch party and then open the very next day.

“I’m incredibly pleased with how the shop looks, inside and out, and the launch of my new brand has generated a lot of interest.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I’ve had to be honest. The opening days have really exceeded my expectations – it’s been a whirlwind.”

Plant & Paint has a growing customer base and online following. It is an official stockist of Annie Sloan, a respected expert in paint and colour.

Ms Roberts is trained in delivering Annie Sloan workshops and practical advice on paint techniques and colour.

Plant & Paint’s range supports products made by local makers including planter hangers by Macrame Mama, embroidery hoops by Sew Botanical and lighting and clocks by Yormake.

Ms Roberts said: “I’m very grateful to my guest creators who have been helping me restock after a busy first few days. Their work is proving really popular and selling well – which is a great problem to have.

“There are a few more makers we’re in discussions with, so there’ll be some new products appearing in the future too.

“I’m also looking forward to starting up our workshops again. The first Annie Sloan paint techniques class will take place in August and I’ve got others in the pipeline – it’s such an exciting time.”

Plant & Paint is the latest in a growing number of independent retailers that have opened in the Fruit Market urban village as the waterfront area enjoys an ongoing wave of investment.

The £80m rejuvenation is being driven by Wykeland Beal, the regeneration firm formed by commercial developer Wykeland Group and housebuilder Beal Homes, as part of a joint venture with Hull City Council.