Furniture firm ScS experiences strong order intake growth

ScS experienced strong order intake growth.

Increased restrictions across the UK meant its stores were closed from late December onwards, with its Scottish stores opening on April 5, followed by its English and Welsh stores on 12 April.

The business said that following the reopening of its stores, performance has been very encouraging. It expects full year performance for the 2021 financial year to be ahead of market expectations.

The group's order book was £116.6m, as of June 12, 2021, £39m larger than at the same point in the prior year.

Given the encouraging trading performance, the board has confirmed that the group has repaid the £3m Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) grants previously claimed in relation to the current financial year.

