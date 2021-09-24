Gaming company MERKUR Slots creates jobs by opening entertainment centre in Leeds

The gaming company MERKUR Slots has continued its investment in UK high streets by opening a new entertainment centre in Leeds.

The venue on Harehills Lane opened this week, creating 10 jobs.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "The new MERKUR Slots venue provides the latest in digital slot machines, with the emphasis on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500. Unlimited free refreshments and the chance to play an extensive library of both new and classic games, are just some of the many attractions on offer."

Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer of MERKUR Slots’ parent company MERKUR Casino UK, said: “Bringing a new state-of-the-art entertainment centre to Leeds is an exciting development for MERKUR Slots. We pride ourselves on our continued investment in the high street, while giving customers a unique gaming experience.”