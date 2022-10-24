The Leeds-based agency has provided the Football Foundation with digital strategy consultancy services and it also designed a web app called Pitch Power, that supports the improvement of grass pitches at football, cricket, rugby league and rugby union grounds across England.

The free-to-use app will enable every community club and organisation to carry out their own grass pitch inspections.

A spokesman said: “Once an inspection is submitted, grass pitch experts at the Grounds Management Association produce an assessment report with bespoke advice and recommendations to improve the grass pitch quality at a site.

“Although previously an initiative for football, the foundation has announced that the app is now available for rugby league, with rugby union set to go live this autumn and it will be available to cricket clubs at the start of the next season.

“The app created by Bolser improves the overall user experience of carrying out a pitch inspection and submitting the relevant information. The agency has also extended the app to support submissions across all four sports.”

Sam Bunis, director of brand, marketing and communications at the Football Foundation, said: “Bolser has helped us translate complex user journeys into intuitive, insight-driven designs to convert more users.”

Bolser previously worked with the Football Foundation to design and develop a website to demonstrate the impact of funding provided by the foundation.

Karl Standley, grounds manager at Wembley Stadium, and Gareth Southgate, England men's football manager, launch the PitchPower app developed by digital agency Bolser ( Football Foundation)

Bolser managing director, Ashley Bolser, commented: “The PitchPower app is an excellent initiative and we’re very proud that our work will help the Football Foundation to support the improvement in grass pitches across England.

“To produce an app which meets the Football Foundation’s requirements is testament to the design expertise and build capability of our team here at Bolser.

“The charity now has an app which has user experience at its core and supports its commitment to providing sports clubs with the funding to improve their grass pitches.”

The multisport PitchPower app was launched at an event where the Football Foundation announced that the charity plans to commit 40 per cent of its investment, worth a projected £92m over the next three years, into multi-sport projects.

These will be for projects that support both football and an additional sport, such as rugby, cricket, netball and basketball.

A number of high-profile sporting figures attended the event, including England men’s football manager and Football Foundation supporter Gareth Southgate, England men’s rugby league coach Shaun Wane and captain of the England women’s cricket team Heather Knight OBE.

England women’s head coach for rugby league Craig Richards and England men’s rugby union coach Eddie Jones were also at the event.

Bolser was established in 2001. The agency provides services including digital strategy, user experience design, web and app development, and search engine optimisation.