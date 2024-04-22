Gary Neville's Relentless Developments signs deal with Leeds-based flexible office space provider

The announcement follows an extensive search and selection process for a serviced office partner at the new development.

The Leeds-based flexible office space provider will occupy 1.5 floors at the £400m development.The move will see Gilbanks create its largest community for office professionals to date.

Successful operations are already running in Leeds and at 11 York Street in Manchester city centre.

Left to right: Louise Kilbride from Relentless, Alex Duckett and Gary Neville. Photo by Simon Dewhurst

No.1 St Michael’s is expected to be the first fully Net Zero Carbon commercial development in the city, both in operation and delivery, the developers have said.

Comprising nine floors of office space and a Japanese-Peruvian rooftop restaurant from Chotto Matte, it is set to achieve what the firms describe as “world-leading standards” in sustainability and wellbeing.

Gary Neville, director at Relentless Developments, said: “Gilbanks is raising the bar within the serviced office market by focusing on distinctively designed buildings in prime locations.

"This echoes our own vision for St Michael’s as we set new standards for sustainable commercial workspace here in Manchester.

“It’s really important we select partners that reflect our huge ambitions for this scheme, and we’re confident Gilbanks will do that when they move into the building at the end of the year.”

Other projects from Relentless Developments include Hotel Football in Old Trafford and the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester city centre.

Construction on the latest project commenced in January 2022, with completion due later this year. The scheme is being brought to the market through a collaboration between Relentless Developments and stakeholders KKR.

Alex Duckett, managing director of Gilbanks, said: "By partnering with Relentless Developments on the St Michael's project, we are making a clear statement that we are committed to working with ambitious and innovative developers on projects that will set new standards in the industry.

"The new professional community at St Michael's will feature the latest technology to enable hybrid working for companies with global ambitions."

Acting on behalf of Gilbanks, Andrew Cowell, transactions and asset management at OBI, said: “Our mandate was to find the best-in-class building in Manchester for Gilbanks and St Michael’s fully delivers against this brief.

“St Michael’s is lifting the standard for new build office developments in the city and will become a flagship location for Gilbanks to grow their portfolio of high-quality managed workspace.”

Joe Rigby, senior director at CBRE, acting for Relentless Developments, said: “Our client recognised that a provision of the high-quality flexible workspace was a critical consideration in creating a thriving ecosystem and community for a development of this scale.