George F White launches recruitment drive in hopes to increase team by 15% over 12 months

The company is looking to recruit new rural practice surveyors, and an associate planning consultant based between the firm's various locations.

Sally Hart, newly appointed managing director at George F. White, said: “The property industry has evolved at a rapid pace over the last couple of years and we’ve taken advantage of the opportunities to grow our portfolio.

“Building on this momentum is essential to our growth strategy, supporting more businesses and creating local jobs to expand our team.”

(Left to right) George F. White's Richard Garland, Sally Hart and Robyn Peat

The business has also expanded its footprint across the commercial property market, with the team now one of the largest in the North East following a merger with Johnson Tucker LLP earlier this year.

The company recently announced a 12 per cent rise in turnover compared with last year, the highest figure in the company's 43-year history.

It noted that it had seen growth in all service areas, in particular the rural business and residential property markets, which they note have been strong coming out of the pandemic.

The team is also aiming to almost double this year’s growth by the end of their next financial year, and have recently opened a new Hexham office to meet demand and take advantage of opportunities in the area.

The Hexham office is one of six that the company now operates from, with head offices located in Newcastle.

Ms Hart added: “Our recent merger with Johnson Tucker LLP was a bold move which we want to capitalise on, as the commercial property market has a resurgence post-pandemic and beyond.

“Such considerable growth isn’t possible without a strong team with shared values which I’m proud to say we have, and our success belongs to each individual playing their key part.”