Georgian Grade II listed 'miniature stately home' in Otley gains new owner off £550,000 guide price

Dowgill House had been operated by the previous owners, Tim and Helen Wilkinson as a B&B since 2008.

A spokesman said; "The guest house is set in a Grade II listed Georgian building which has been restored and well-maintained by Tim and Helen, who decided to put it up for sale as they were ready to seek retirement.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The property comprises four en-suite bedrooms and three warm and welcoming reception rooms, along with a two-bedroom owners flat which the new owners, Mark and Christina Nithsdale identified as an ideal space for a private residence. The local family plan to live in the property initially and potentially look to re-open the B&B in the future."

Dowgill House has been operated by the previous owners, Tim and Helen Wilkinson as a B&B since 2008.

Tim and Helen Wilkinson commented: "It has been a great privilege to have been custodians of one of the oldest and grandest houses in Otley and we leave our miniature stately home in hopefully the best condition of its 270 years. Circumstances prompted an opportunity for a change in direction and we leave for pastures new with mixed emotions after 12 years running Dowgill House.

“Selling a Georgian Grade ll listed building is not a routine instruction so we sought the expertise of a specialist agent such as Christie & Co. Alex helped coach us through a complicated chain of transactions with a calm and courteous approach and a reassuring understanding of our personal circumstances.”

Alex Rex, Business Agent in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team who handled the sale adds, "The property had been on the market with another agent prior to Christie & Co taking it on. Marketing it across our network of buyers generated an offer that led to a successful sale – a great outcome for Tim and Helen who can now enjoy a well-earned retirement."