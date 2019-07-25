Gin boom boosts Gordon's owner Diageo

Spirits giant Diageo has posted a rise in profits for the year as the gin boom continued to drive sales growth in the UK.
The Gordon's Gin owner said operating profits rose 9 per cent to £4bn in the year to June 30.
The company said rising profits were driven by organic growth of its key brands following significant investment.
Ivan Menezes, chief executive of Diageo, said: "Diageo has delivered another year of strong performance.
"Organic volume and net sales growth was broad-based across regions and categories, with new product innovation being a strong contributor.
"These results reflect the steady progress we are making and, as we look ahead, we see attractive opportunities to deliver consistent growth and create shareholder value."