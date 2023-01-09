Gino D’Acampo opening new £1.5m restaurant in top Leeds hotel this spring

Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo is to open a new upmarket Italian restaurant and bar at the recently refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel this spring, creating 52 jobs.

A £1.5m investment is being made in the new project, with work starting this week at the site on Boar Lane.

Designed by acclaimed international restaurant designer Bernard Carroll, it will feature an impressive marble bar complete with lounge area, a cicchetti bar, deli, 160-seater open plan restaurant, and outdoor terrace.

The move is part of a partnership between Gino D’Acampo Hotels & Leisure with Marriott Hotels International and hotel advisory company Hamilton-Pyramid Europe.

Gino D'Acampo is opening a new restaurant in Leeds.

Mr D’Acampo said: “I couldn’t be more pleased to announce plans for Gino D’Acampo at Leeds Marriott Hotel.

“I have a long relationship with the city having opened one of my first restaurants in Leeds almost eight years ago and I’m thrilled to return with the opening of my new upmarket Italian restaurant and bar, which I promise will be something else.

”We’ve been looking for the perfect location for some time and at Leeds Marriott Hotel we have found it.”

The restaurant is D’Acampo’s sixth opening in less than two years. It follows openings in Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool, London, and Alderley Edge, and is part of his strategy to open further upmarket restaurants in major UK and affluent suburbs.

He has also hinted he is soon to announce his first international location.

Alan Malloy, General Manager at Leeds Marriott Hotel, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Gino and his team and can’t wait to welcome guests this spring.

“Our goal is to bring the very best choice in upmarket dining to our hotel guests and local audience.

“Our partnership with Gino D’Acampo could not be a better fit and we are looking forward to the opening of this fabulous restaurant and bar in the heart of our hotel.”

Frank Croston, chief executive officer of Hamilton-Pyramid Europe, who act on behalf of ownership, said: “We are delighted to have secured this exciting partnership at the Leeds Marriott Hotel with Gino

D’Acampo Hotels & Leisure and believe that the synergies with the Marriott brand and customer will represent a “win-win” solution for all stakeholders.”

A spokesperson for the project said: “The design, look and feel will be glamorous and opulent, harnessing the first-class world-operating standards for which Marriott Hotels International and Gino D’Acampo Hotels & Leisure are recognised.

“The restaurant will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner until late.

“Guests of the hotel will also be able to enjoy in-room dining prepared by the restaurant.

“For those looking to host large parties and bespoke events, Gino will also be providing the cuisine in the Marriott’s inviting banqueting and meeting spaces.

“The menu, designed personally by Gino and his esteemed team of chefs, will be fitting for its location, encompassing classic Italian dishes with a real focus on quality and ingredient provenance.

“He promises to raise the bar for Italian dining in the culinary city.”

