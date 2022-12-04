Housebuilder Gleeson Homes has relocated its regional premises to support its long-term growth ambitions.

The office, which was in Scunthorpe, has relocated to Hessle in Hull following a period of substantial growth with an increase in both employee numbers and homes built in the region.

Now operating from 5,652 sq ft offices at Iridium Court, the team is targeting significant growth across East Yorkshire.

East Yorkshire currently has 16 live developments, with more coming soon, plus a healthy pipeline of new land. The regional team covers East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with an average output of 300 homes per year, and is expected to support the delivery of approximately 500 homes per year in the future.

The company views East Yorkshire as a region full of opportunity to deliver its first-time buyer homes, with at least one home on each Gleeson site being available for a couple on the National Living Wage.