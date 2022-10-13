Gleeson to build 199 low cost homes in picturesque Yorkshire seaside town

Gleeson Homes has been granted planning permission to build 199 homes off Hollym Road in Withernsea, East Yorkshire.

A spokesman said: “The new development, which will be called Sands Reach, is located in the heart of the seaside town, renowned for its tourism, lifeboats and lighthouse.

"The development will see Gleeson transform the 16.88 acre plot of disused land into affordable homes, bringing much needed new housing to the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “With house prices on the development anticipated to start from under £140,000, Gleeson expects these homes to be attractive to first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers who are local to the area.”

Construction at Sands Reach is expected to start in the spring 2023, with the first homes released for sale in autumn 2023.

Gleeson will also work with the local community as part of its Community Matter Programme, which sees the house builder collaborate with local schools, sports teams, charities, and businesses in the areas in which it carries out building work.

Wayne Sutton, Gleeson’s Regional Managing Director for the Yorkshire East Region, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing affordable, quality homes to Withernsea. We are dedicated to ensuring that the housing market better serves young and first-time buyers as well as families on low to average incomes, making homeownership a reality. We believe this development will enhance our presence in the area and demonstrate our commitment to Withernsea and the East Riding of Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad