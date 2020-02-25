Bradford’s king of vehicle customisation is celebrating global success as his reputation and brand continues to grow – and he expands into digital design.

Naveed Khan, founder of EnKahnz, has spent the last few months travelling the globe and customising the world’s best cars for his A-list customers: fans include model and actor Omar Borkan, car collector Don Casanova and sibling vloggers Mo Vlogs and Lana Rose, as well as boxer Amir Khan and other high-end exclusive businessmen.

Naveed’s business journey began with the launch of his Bradford-based EnKahnz vehicle body repair and customisation workshop in 2004. Using his extraordinary eye for design, style and individuality, he takes vehicles – from everyday models to supercars – and gives them a unique makeover so they really stand out from the crowd.

The award-winning automotive artist is now spreading his wings and has taken EnKahnz’s customisation services to exotic destinations including Dubai, Germany, LA and Hong Kong for his international clientele in recent months.

He has also focused on developing his own customised vehicle-styling accessories brand, Barugzai, which uses his design skills and hands-on experience in vehicle customisation alongside his new digital design team, who use their expertise in 3D modelling to bring his ground- breaking ideas for stylish car modifications, alloy wheels and accessories to life.

“There has been a chain reaction,” says Naveed, who started off working in his backyard, moulding vehicle body kits from scrap plastic and using them to create striking additions to other vehicles.

“I have gone from a business that would buy in body kits and alloy wheels to give vehicles a new look to actually designing them myself for my Barugzai brand. I’m flying around the world customising cars for customers.

“I’ve just come from Dubai customising two Range Rovers to Germany customising a popular German music rapper’s Range Rover and then to Hong Kong fitting a body kit and wheels on a Bentley Continental. I was called out to deliver a customised Range Rover in Paris for a client who wanted to gift it to her husband for Valentine’s Day. I’ve been to five or six different countries in the past few months; meeting people in different cities gives me insight on different cultures and work ethics. It has taught me a lot.”

It’s a long way from his humble start to an international joint business, with a workshop packed with Range Rovers, Ferraris and Rolls Royces and other supercars: the international entrepreneur has even fashioned himself a remarkable Lamborghini Gallardo desk for his Listerhills Road base, showing his unique sense of skill and eye for vehicles.

He also has his sights set on inspiring the next generation of budding vehicle customisation enthusiasts; Naveed visited Keighley College where he studied 20 years ago to share his success story with students there in November. Naveed will be going on a round tour of Bradford, visiting schools and inspiring the next generation on his success and how they can achieve it.

