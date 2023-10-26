Good Mood: Owner's 'heavy heart' as Halifax town centre craft beer and coffee bar shuts for good
Good Mood, on Commercial Street, has announced “with a heavy heart” it is now permanently closed.
"Our third birthday at the end of September was essentially our last proper day as Good Mood. Fairly poetic that we ended almost three years to the day since we began,” the bar’s owner Ross Thomas has posted on Facebook.
"It’s been an incredibly hard three years for all the reasons everyone already knows. We’ve struggled to find our crowd on the whole, with just a small group of loyal regulars who we are immensely grateful for.
"Good Mood was built from my dream and as such has always been a piece of me but not only that, the people who worked there all left their mark, and I thank them all for everything they did for me and the business.
"I’d also like to thank everyone who has helped me with the business through the years from friends and family who helped me build the bar, to those who helped me to run it, dropped plans to help, promoted it, and brought their mates! It really wouldn’t ever of been there without you!
"Thanks for everyone who’s supported us it really has meant a lot, it really has.”
Good Mood opened in 2020 with an ethos inspired by Ross’ time living in London, aiming to bring an authentic city feel to the north and serving speciality coffee and tea, as well as craft beers and organic wines.