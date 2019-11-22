Goole business park creates close to 100 jobs

A new business park in Goole has created more than 80 jobs.

Larsen Trade Park is now at almost 75 per cent occupancy after owners Avon Capital Estates made a partially speculative £4.5m investment which included a rolling £1.5m three-year redevelopment and refurbishment program to improve its quality and attract growing local businesses.

The man in charge

A regional builder’s merchant recently opened to join two national builder’s merchants and businesses ranging from automotive to food to environmental services who already trade

there. Overall, the business park has created around 80 to 100 jobs so far.

Now the high-quality hybrid office and industrial units are ‘home’ to successful companies - including:

 Builders Merchant Company

 Parts Alliance Group

 Servion UK

 Global Food Service Equipment

 Meir Services

 Phoenix Signs

 Graham Plumbing & Heating

 Jewson Builders’ Merchants

 Tillery Valley Foods

 D&P Motor Factors

 Yorkshire Doors Systems

 APT Tyre Distributors

Ashley Whittome, co-founder of Avon Capital Estates, believes having access to the docks at Goole and Howden, along with the close proximity to the M62 and major motorway

networks and arterial roads, has contributed to the project’s success.

Mr Whittome said: “Without doubt, Goole’s main positive is its location because it is ideally placed for a wide variety of trade and manufacturing businesses.

“Businesses are also attracted by the highly-skilled workforce they can access right on their doorstep – because Goole is a very commutable distance from Hull, the East Riding, Selby,

Doncaster and their surrounding areas.

“It’s great to see that Siemens and other big names like Croda Chemicals, Howdens, XPO Logistics and Cemex have chosen to make it their home. It’s a strong, quality, affordable

location which offers value for money for our customers – judged both on a UK and local basis.

“From our perspective, the arrival of Siemens and Croda next door to our estate and other big names in the immediate area is a further positive and will drive future economic growth

and job creation. It also reinforces our belief in the advantages of this location. At the same time, it’s no surprise to us – we chose Goole because we expect it to grow.”

PPH Commercial currently has principal responsibility for marketing the vacant units at Larsen Trade Park and has been successful in attracting high calibre tenants to the initiative.

Although several units are still available, ranging from 5,000sqft to 10,000sqft, the goal is to achieve 100 per cent occupancy in the near future.