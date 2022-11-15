Gothic-style Grade II listed Victorian mansion in Leeds up for auction with £300,000 guide price

A Victorian mansion which once belonged to a textile baron is going under the hammer.

Micklefield House, a Gothic-style Grade II Listed Victorian mansion in Rawdon owned by Leeds City Council, is to be put up for auction next month with planning consent for redevelopment to eight residential apartments. Dating back to 1847, the four-storey, 11,000 sq ft building, will appear in auction house Pugh’s online property auction on December 6 with a guide price of £300,000.

A family home until the 1930s, Micklefield House belonged to early photographer and Bradford mayor John Godwin whose son John also went on to become the first lord mayor of Bradford in 1907. The house was extended in 1872 by Bradford textile merchant and Rawdon councillor Thomas Arton. The building retains many of its original features, including a baronial-style first-floor ballroom, richly moulded cornicing, painted-glass windows, and Victorian fireplaces.

Paul Thompson, managing director at auctioneer Pugh, said: “This striking gothic-style building is a landmark property which so many people will know. With planning consent already in place to create eight apartments, with parking, we have already had substantial interest in Micklefield House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious developer and needless to say, Rawdon is a great location with easy access to both Leeds and Bradford, as well as the airport.”

In 1930, Micklefield House was bought by Rawdon Council for £4,500. Seven years later it became the headquarters of Aireborough Council, finally becoming Leeds City Council offices in 1974.

Bidding on the property, as well as the other lots in Pugh’s online property auction, opens on 6 December and closes the following day. To view the full catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com.