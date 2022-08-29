Government hub plan 'boosts York's case for Great British Railways HQ'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York is one of six places shortlisted to be the location for the new headquarters of GBR, with Doncaster, Newcastle, Derby, Crewe and Birmingham also in the running.

A public vote has been held on where the site should go but the ultimate decision will be taken later this year by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Mr Aspden said he believes one strength of York’s bid is the potential for the headquarters to sit alongside a new ‘Government hub’ due to be a key part of the York Central development.

As part of the proposed devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire unveiled earlier this month, up to £50m of extra Government funding could be made available for the brownfield regeneration scheme to transform underused land close to York railway station.

It is hoped the anchor for the scheme would be new offices for around 3,000 Government workers.

The York Central project began in 2014 and site clearance started in January 2021. There are now hopes that the planned devolution deal will accelerate construction.

Mr Aspden said there is a connection between the likely go-ahead for York Central and the possibility of the GBR HQ coming to the city.

“In terms of York Central, the suggestion is that the GBR HQ would be next to the site of the Government hub,” he said.

“The civil servants that are working on the hub are aware of the possibility of GBR because when they are designing space and access to business space and facilities, the two could really work well in parallel.”

He said York’s railway heritage and the existence of the National Railway Museum, which has its own ambitious expansion plans connected to the York Central development, “speaks for itself” but the city’s GBR bid has been focused on what it can offer in future.

“Ten per cent of UK railway jobs are already based in York,” he said.

“From Network Rail to the Rail Operating Centre to LNER, we already have those headquarters in the city.

“Some of the work our universities and colleges are doing around automation, use of technology and future railways is really exciting.

“What we are offering the Government is an opportunity to base GBR in a city with a great railway heritage, access to skills and the right people to do future jobs.

“But also if they did pick York, what we could create an internationally-recognised railway hub which is something some of the other places can’t offer.

“We can offer fantastic connectivity - North, South, East, West.”

Mr Aspden said he believes York is in a strong position to be awarded the GBR headquarters.

“We can be confident that we are one of the frontrunners but can never be complacent. We have put a lot of effort with partners in York and North Yorkshire in terms of the public poll and putting to the Government it is about future railways. Now we will have to wait and see.