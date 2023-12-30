The Yorkshire-based specialist safety company Arco is calling on the Government to improve regulations related to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure Britain is better prepared for a pandemic.

The Hull-based company has produced an “Emerging Diseases White Paper” which urges the Government to implement “clear meaningful changes” to avoid a repetition of the mistakes made in sourcing PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arco has previously raised concerns about PPE supply contracts being awarded “opaquely” to organisations with no experience of PPE manufacture and supply during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. These organisations were unable to fulfil orders because they had imported inappropriate or non-compliant products, increasing the risk to the public, care home staff and NHS workers, according to Arco. In July, a report from the Public Accounts Committee concluded that the Government’s dash to buy protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic resembled “panic buying”.

In its white paper, Arco calls on the Government to take steps to improve the regulation and guidance for the procurement of PPE, including creating a register of approved suppliers for the PPE required for the highest risk environments, to ensure there is a vetted list of suppliers that have the skills and capability to deliver the right products.

Arco also states that the Government should develop a robust PPE stockpile to mitigate supply chain risk. These products should be on-shore and ready for distribution, Arco said. The white paper urges the Government to improve domestic production of PPE and source it at scale, in order to avoiding international price rises and ensure continuity of supply.

Thomas Martin, Arco chairman said: “We’ve been vocal about improving pandemic preparedness for some time now, and we felt a responsibility to share our experiences and expertise to improve the UK’s response to emerging disease threats.”

Guy Bruce, chief executive of Arco, said: “This white paper establishes our experience in responding to global crises and includes our evidence and recommendations for the future.

“These focus on the key areas of pandemic planning, guidance on respiratory face fit testing, PPE compliance, ethical sourcing, PPE stockpiling and building a resilient supply chain. Whilst the recommendations are made to Government, they include actions that are relevant to all industry to ensure resilience and business continuity, should another pandemic occur.”