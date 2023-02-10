Grade I listed Bradford Cathedral to serve alcohol if given green light by planners

One of Bradford’s most iconic buildings could soon be hosting many more live events – complete with a bar.

As well as being a place of worship, Bradford Cathedral has hosted numerous concerts over the years. These include performances from Jethro Tull, Aled Jones, choirs and brass bands and sessions during events like Bradford Literature Festival.

But such events have been limited by the fact the historic venue does not have an alcohol licence.

In the past events where drink has been served have operated off temporary licences, which can only be used a limited number of times each year, and involve strict restrictions on how many people can attend events.

But now a licensing application has been submitted that would allow the Grade I listed cathedral to host many more events, with much bigger crowds.

The new licence, submitted to Bradford Council, would allow the place of worship to serve alcohol from noon to midnight, and host live events until half past midnight.

A spokesman for the cathedral said: “For the past few years we’ve held occasional concerts in the Cathedral and for these we have applied for temporary event notices in relation to operating an alcoholic bar, as the Cathedral has not had a premises licence.

“However, we can only do a very small number of these events a year, and they also restrict the number of people we can have in the building for an event where alcohol is served, a number well below our seating capacity.

“A recent example was our Christmas Black Dyke Concert where, due to the size of the band and choir, we could only accommodate around 60 per cent of our seating capacity to stay within the terms of the notice, resulting in an early sell out and a considerable waiting list of those who wanted to come.