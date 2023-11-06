Children’s service provider Polaris has swooped to purchase the iconic Grade II listed Moorfield House building in Headingley, Leeds, to transform it into a special educational needs school.

The purchase will allow Polaris to cater for up to 80 students.

Loren Cahill, project manager for Polaris, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the acquisition of Moorfield House and Brahm Building in Headingley. With this remarkable space, we are poised to provide the best outcomes for young people, offering a supportive and empowering environment to learn, grow, and thrive. We cannot wait to open the doors to Ormston School and witness the positive impact we will undoubtedly make in the lives of these promising young individuals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property was originally built around 1855 and became a Missionary College in 1936. It is thought to have been used as a wartime administration office by the Royal Air Force, then as offices for the Automobile Association.

Moorfield House, in Headingley, is set to become a school for students with special educational needs.

In recent years the building was occupied by marketing agency Brass. It was acquired by Illuminating Investments in early 2020, before being purchased by Polaris.