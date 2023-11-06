Grade II listed building in Leeds set to become special educational needs school
The purchase will allow Polaris to cater for up to 80 students.
Loren Cahill, project manager for Polaris, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the acquisition of Moorfield House and Brahm Building in Headingley. With this remarkable space, we are poised to provide the best outcomes for young people, offering a supportive and empowering environment to learn, grow, and thrive. We cannot wait to open the doors to Ormston School and witness the positive impact we will undoubtedly make in the lives of these promising young individuals.”
The property was originally built around 1855 and became a Missionary College in 1936. It is thought to have been used as a wartime administration office by the Royal Air Force, then as offices for the Automobile Association.
In recent years the building was occupied by marketing agency Brass. It was acquired by Illuminating Investments in early 2020, before being purchased by Polaris.
Property advisers, Fox Lloyd Jones handled the sale of Moorfield House.