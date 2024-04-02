Located adjacent to the Calder and Hebble Navigation on Gas Works Lane, off Elland Bridge, Elland Wharf, comprises two buildings, the Warehouse and the Stables.

Commenting on the listing, Walker Singleton director, Ryan Barker said: “We anticipate Elland Wharf will be a popular site as it offers a strong investment opportunity to prospective buyers.

“With one unit currently vacant and the potential development of another suite would give it a potential gross reversionary yield of over 10 percent.

Elland Wharf: the Grade II listed former canal moorings warehouse is available for £1.05m.

“The property’s picturesque canal-side surroundings and strategic location near to major transport links will boost its appeal further.

“There has already been strong interest in the site, therefore I would advise any interested parties to get in contact to discuss the opportunity and arrange a viewing.”

Set over three floors, the Warehouse offers office accommodation ranging from 320 sq ft to 1,890 sq ft. The Stables is split into three suites, with associated reception entrances. Both buildings contain kitchen and WC provision.

Externally, the buildings are set within well-manicured gardens and there is onsite parking for 36 cars.

West Yorkshire-based commercial property consultancy Walker Singleton has brought to the site to market and it is available to purchase with a guide price of £1.05m.