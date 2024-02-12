All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Grade II listed waterfront restaurant and hotel set to reopen in Yorkshire

A grade II listed former restaurant and hotel in West Yorkshire is set to reopen later this year following its recent sale.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT

The Waterfront Lodge Hotel and former Prego Restaurant, located in the centre of Brighouse, closed in 2020 during the covid 19 pandemic.

The property was brought to the market by sector specialists Colliers and has been sold to the Sarwar Family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bilal Sarwar plans to reopen the hotel and restaurant later this year. He said: “We have been in the hospitality industry for over 30 years serving our community and we are extremely excited with the takeover of the Waterfront Hotel. We hope to create new jobs and help to support the local economy through the year-round spending of our guests.

The Waterfront Lodge Hotel and former Prego Restaurant, located in the centre of Brighouse, closed in 2020 during the covid 19 pandemic.The Waterfront Lodge Hotel and former Prego Restaurant, located in the centre of Brighouse, closed in 2020 during the covid 19 pandemic.
The Waterfront Lodge Hotel and former Prego Restaurant, located in the centre of Brighouse, closed in 2020 during the covid 19 pandemic.

“In time, we will have even more exciting news with the re-opening of the restaurant where we hope to reestablish it as one of the finest dining experiences in Brighouse.”

Our business newsletter will give you the inside track

Colliers sold the 54-letting bedroom hotel on behalf of the local Bevilacqua family who previously ran the business for 20 years.

The Bevilacqua family added: “Since closing our trading doors in 2020, after operating Prego and the Waterfront Lodge for 20 years, we have been keen to find a buyer whose intentions were to continue to use the grade-II listed building as a restaurant and hotel.

“We are delighted to have completed on the sale with the Sarwar family and wish them every success in the future.“

Related topics:West YorkshireGrade IIBrighouse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.