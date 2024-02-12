The Waterfront Lodge Hotel and former Prego Restaurant, located in the centre of Brighouse, closed in 2020 during the covid 19 pandemic.

The property was brought to the market by sector specialists Colliers and has been sold to the Sarwar Family.

Bilal Sarwar plans to reopen the hotel and restaurant later this year. He said: “We have been in the hospitality industry for over 30 years serving our community and we are extremely excited with the takeover of the Waterfront Hotel. We hope to create new jobs and help to support the local economy through the year-round spending of our guests.

“In time, we will have even more exciting news with the re-opening of the restaurant where we hope to reestablish it as one of the finest dining experiences in Brighouse.”

Colliers sold the 54-letting bedroom hotel on behalf of the local Bevilacqua family who previously ran the business for 20 years.

The Bevilacqua family added: “Since closing our trading doors in 2020, after operating Prego and the Waterfront Lodge for 20 years, we have been keen to find a buyer whose intentions were to continue to use the grade-II listed building as a restaurant and hotel.