The international real estate adviser Savills, acting on behalf of TMS Development International Limited, has sold 128 Holgate Road in York to Chateau Anna, a holiday home business specialising in period properties, for around £1.4m.

The property was built in the early 1900s and retains many of its period features including original floor coverings, fire places, doors and architraves. The building also has a grand entrance hall with staircase, high ceilings and large rooms.

Patrick Carter, a director at Savills in Leeds, commented: “128 Holgate Road presented a rar e and exciting development opportunity in a highly desirable location.

Mr Carter added: "We’re pleased to have completed the sale which will see the building transformed from an office to a period holiday home, marking the next chapter for this grand building.”

Savills said in a statement: “128 Holgate Road spans approximately 6,000 sq ft of space and formerly comprised office accommodation across three floors. The property will now undergo substantial refurbishment to provide residential and holiday apartments.”

There have been a number of high profile property deals completed in York in recent years as investors snap up assets in one of the UK’s largest tourism centres. The city’s strong transport connections also make it attractive to inward investors.

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s largest property agents. In recent years, Savills has established businesses in India as part of its global expansion , opening offices across the four largest commercial centr es; Ba ngalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR , and Chen n ai.

