Grants worth £1.75m available to SMEs in Sheffield to boost productivity

More than £1.75m of funding is available for small and medium businesses in Sheffield to improve their productivity, become more digital and create jobs.

Businesses can apply for one of two grants: productivity or digital innovation. Both are designed to help businesses save time, space, energy and materials, without cutting jobs. Business owners will also get access to expert support to review, increase their productivity and monitor their outputs going forward.

The scheme is being run by Business Sheffield with funding from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Businesses can apply for grants between £2,500 and £12,499, with the exact amount depending on which grant is applied for.

One business that’s benefited from support from grants from Business Sheffield is Triple Point Brewery. The business launched in March 2019, quickly growing from an on-site bar to a trade supplier. By 2022, despite slow growth during lockdown, the brewery was growing faster than its space would allow.

Small and medium businesses in Sheffield can apply for a grant from Business Sheffield to improve their productivity, become more digital and create jobs. Picture by Gerard Binks

The team applied for a Business Productivity Grant to expand Triple Point’s brewing hall into the warehouse next door. This made further productivity-boosting projects possible. An extra fermentation vessel has already been installed, adding 16 per cent to brewing capacity and creating an extra full-time job. The team plans to add a further two vessels and a new chiller unit. In future, the new space will also make it possible for the team to explore the automatic packaging beer into kegs and cans.

Mike Brook, Triple Point managing director, said: “The need for new drains, piping and hygienic flooring was a real barrier to us growing Triple Point and was very difficult for us to fund. The productivity grant made this possible and we are really excited about the new opportunities this has opened up.”

Businesses must be able to fund half the project and show it is financially viable and needs grant support. Full details can be found on the Sheffield City Council website.

Coun Martin Smith, chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee, said: “Sheffield is a city of innovators and entrepreneurs and these new grants will give businesses the boost they need to grow. Businesses will get support to tackle barriers to growth, encourage innovation and create jobs, as well as save time, money, space and energy.

“Business Sheffield’s team of expert advisors is on hand to help businesses identify where they can increase productivity and support them in applying for grants to help them achieve that.

"With both productivity and digital grants available this investment will help more business owners access the bespoke support they need to achieve their ambitions. I encourage eligible businesses to get in touch to find out how they can benefit from these grants.”

For more information, contact Business Sheffield’s advisor team to talk through all the information.

Call 0114 224 5000 or email BusinessSheffield@sheffield.gov.uk to discuss a project and whether its eligible.

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda and aims to provide £2.6bn of funding for local investment by March 2025.