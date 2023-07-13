Great Northern Conference to take place in Bradford with new debate format

The Great Northern Conference bringing together regional political, academic and business leaders will take place in Bradford this September – with a new debate-style format to encourage greater audience participation with speakers.

Now in its fifth year, The Northern Powerhouse Partnership, National World and The Yorkshire Post are joining forces once again to host The Great Northern Conference: The Debate which will continue the discussion on how best to grow the economy and build a greener, fairer, equal future for the North.

The event will take place on September 11 at Bradford City Hall between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Topics to be discussed on the day include building a thriving culture sector across the North following Bradford’s successful City of Culture 2025 bid.

The Great Northern Conference 2022 took place in Manchester - this year it is coming to Bradford. Picture Gerard Binks

There will also be a debate on how the region’s business community is responding to the net zero challenge, as well as what the key transport asks for the North should be.

A debate will be held on what the main barriers are to our young people receiving the education they need and how to overcome them, as well as on the skills required to meet the business demands of the future.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Bringing together key politicians, business leaders, media and thought provoking influencers, the summit will be a must attend event for those that want to be part of the discussion and influence the direction that the region takes.

"Developing the event format in 2023, we are keen to ensure that every person in attendance has a voice in the debate so have selected a unique venue which will encourage ongoing discussion on each of the key topics.

Yorkshire Post editor James Mitchinson addressing last year's Great Northern Conference. Picture Gerard Binks

“The audience will predominantly be invitation-only; engaging individuals that can help shape the future of the North.“Moving away from the more traditional format, The Great Northern Conference: The Debate, will focus on expert lead debates that our audience can contribute to.

"Our chosen venue for this year, Bradford City Hall, will enable over 75 per cent of the audience having access to in place microphones to contribute to each session.

"We are looking to engage individuals that can help shape the future of the North to participate in the debate."

The event is sponsored by Drax, Sellafield Ltd, First Bus and Nuclear Waste Services.

Speakers on the day are drawn from across the region.

They include Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Metropolitan Borough Council, who will provide a welcome speech.

Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director at Drax and Sharon Lane, Managing Director of Tees Components, will also be speaking, as will Anna Heaton, who is a partner at Addleshaw Goddard.

Also due to participate are Professor Jane Robinson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Engagement & Place at Newcastle University and Professor Kieran J Fernandes, who is Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor (Development and Engagement) and Professor of Operations Management at the Durham University Business School. Darren Hankey, Principal and Chief Executive of Hartlepool College of Further Education will also be among the speakers. More speakers will be confirmed.

