Green Building Renewables buys Newark firm as it pursues £100m revenue target

York’s Green Building Renewables has expanded with the acquisition of Newark-based JL Phillips Renewable Energy.
By Chris Burn
Published 29th Mar 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 13:03 GMT

GBR, which specialises in installing products like heat pumps and solar panels to residential properties, has set a £100m turnover target by the end of 2025.

The firm said its latest acquisition, which will further expand its market into Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, now puts it at £42m turnover.

Managing Director of Green Building Renewables, Chris Delaney, said, "JL Phillips is our eleventh acquisition and it demonstrates our commitment to continually investing in renewables and low carbon technology across the country as we aim to build the largest renewable installation company in the UK.”

GBR has made another acquisition

Jason Phillips, Managing Director of JL Phillips, said: “Our team is excited about joining Green Building Renewables nationwide network of renewable energy experts.

"The model that Chris and his team are building to offer local installers across the country is important. It ensures that customers get the best local service they can from installers who know their area and understand their needs.”

In the last two years, GBR has grown from one office in York to 15 regional offices across England. By the end of this year, the company aims to have full coverage across England.

