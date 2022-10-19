The project, proposed by property, renewable energy and minerals firm The Banks Group, would involve the deployment of what is thought to be the largest battery energy storage system currently being planned in the UK .

Lewis Stokes, senior community relations manager at The Banks Group, said: “This is a nationally important project that will put South Yorkshire at the forefront of developments in the increasingly important energy storage industry.

“Our vision is to deliver a range of long-term environmental, energy security, employment, economic and community benefits through the reclamation and restoration of this landmark site while also supporting the UK’s drive towards its crucial net zero targets.”

The former Thorpe Marsh site, where The Banks Group propose to place their green energy hub.

“The Thorpe Marsh Green Energy Hub would utilise the site’s large grid capacity to facilitate the increased deployment of renewable energy technologies on the National Grid network, so that more of the energy that we all use in our homes, businesses, schools and hospitals can be generated via renewable means.”

The hub, which could store up to 2.8GWhrs of energy, would be used to ensure stable electricity grid operation at times of peak demand.

The project intends to take advantage of the site’s existing 1,450MW connection to the National Grid.

The project would also include integrated biodiversity features such as wetlands, woodlands and species-rich grassland on a 65-hectare area of land to the west of the village of Barnby Dun.

If approval is granted, the Banks team hopes to have the flexible energy hub in operation by the middle of the decade, with work set to commence in 2024.

A public consultation process around Banks’ proposals will be carried out over the coming months, with a surgery event set to take place at Barnby Dun Parish Hall on Wednesday, November 2.

Members of the Banks project team will be available at the appointment-only event to answer queries about the scheme from local residents, businesses and other stakeholders.

Mr Stokes added: “Informing, involving and listening to local people, businesses and other stakeholders in the communities around all our developments is an essential part of the way in which we work.

“Next month’s event is the first stage of a comprehensive public engagement programme that will ensure everyone can put forward their questions and ideas about our proposals.”

To prepare the Thorpe Marsh site, the first phase of the project proposes to remove and reclaim the power station’s former ash disposal area by recovering up to 2.25m tonnes of pulverised fuel ash over a five-year period.

This material can then be used as a secondary aggregate to make concrete blocks.

To ensure that the primary method of removal of the material could take place by rail, rather than via local roads, the existing rail connection on the site will be refurbished.

