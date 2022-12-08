News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Green Finance Institute launches new toolkit hoping to guide private finance into nature restoration

The Green Finance Institute has launched its new Investment Readiness Project Toolkit, an online platform which hopes to accelerate the development of nature-based projects in the UK.

By Michael Crossland
3 minutes ago

The toolkit aims to help bridge the gap between project developers and investors or lenders, mobilising private finance into the restoration of nature and nature-based solutions.

Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, CEO, Green Finance Institute, said: “As the COP15 begins in Montreal, it’s evident there’s no time to lose in channelling more private investment towards nature-based solutions.

Hide Ad

“The Investment Readiness Toolkit for Nature provides a clear framework to support investment into nature restoration in the UK to deliver the environmental benefits we need to see.”

Most Popular
The Green Finance Institute has launched the Investment Readiness Project Toolkit, a new online platform which hopes to accelerate the development of nature-based projects in the UK.
Hide Ad

The toolkit has been developed based on learnings from projects across the UK, including those in the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund and the Investment Ready Nature Scotland Grant Scheme.

It aims to help companies set out eight critical milestones to investment readiness – each with sets of considerations and case studies.

Hide Ad

The toolkit’s milestones are include a range of environmental outcomes, such as the delivery of woodland creation, peatland restoration, nutrient reduction, natural flood management and biodiversity uplift.

It attempts to break down the pathway for developers to follow and more swiftly reach a stage of attracting private sector finance.

Hide Ad

It aims to guide project developers – including farmers, estate owners, charities, local authorities and project aggregators – from initial scoping, through the identification and engagement with sellers and buyers and establishment of governance structures, to the end point of signing legal contracts with key stakeholders including investors or lenders.