Green Finance Institute launches new toolkit hoping to guide private finance into nature restoration

The Green Finance Institute has launched its new Investment Readiness Project Toolkit, an online platform which hopes to accelerate the development of nature-based projects in the UK.

The toolkit aims to help bridge the gap between project developers and investors or lenders, mobilising private finance into the restoration of nature and nature-based solutions.

Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, CEO, Green Finance Institute, said: “As the COP15 begins in Montreal, it’s evident there’s no time to lose in channelling more private investment towards nature-based solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Investment Readiness Toolkit for Nature provides a clear framework to support investment into nature restoration in the UK to deliver the environmental benefits we need to see.”

The Green Finance Institute has launched the Investment Readiness Project Toolkit, a new online platform which hopes to accelerate the development of nature-based projects in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toolkit has been developed based on learnings from projects across the UK, including those in the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund and the Investment Ready Nature Scotland Grant Scheme.

It aims to help companies set out eight critical milestones to investment readiness – each with sets of considerations and case studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toolkit’s milestones are include a range of environmental outcomes, such as the delivery of woodland creation, peatland restoration, nutrient reduction, natural flood management and biodiversity uplift.

It attempts to break down the pathway for developers to follow and more swiftly reach a stage of attracting private sector finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad