Global green hydrogen firm Lhyfe has expanded its UK operation to South Yorkshire with the aim of accelerating the roll-out of the environmentally friendly gas across the region.

The France-based multinational has opened a Sheffield office in a bid to identify opportunities to deploy production facilities which aim to support businesses and organisations in the drive to net zero.

Lhyfe said it had chosen Sheffield for expansion due to its “exceptional supply chain potential and strong industry connections, as well as ongoing world-leading hydrogen research”.

The company, which already has a base in Newcastle, is actively exploring various production sites and partnerships nationwide.

Stuart Sinclair, Offshore Deployment UK and Ireland at Lhyfe, said: “At Lhyfe, we are already demonstrating that green hydrogen is now a reality and a key driver of the clean energy transition.

“Sheffield is at the epicentre of the development of the UK’s hydrogen economy and we look forward to playing our part in its growth. The city boasts exceptional supply chain potential and strong industry connections, as well as ongoing world-leading hydrogen research and development. We’re excited to offer our expertise to potential partners and fast-track the shift toward a sustainable future.”

The new Sheffield office in the Wizu Workspace in the city centre will be headed up by Mr Sinclair.

Lhyfe said it was also keen to establish links across academia with high-profile hydrogen fuel switching research projects underway at the University of Sheffield.

The gas is being used to support the deep decarbonisation of the UK economy, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry, including steelmaking, and transport.

The UK Government has doubled its low-carbon hydrogen production target from 5GW to 10GW by 2030, with at least half of this coming from green hydrogen.

Lhyfe produces renewable green hydrogen through water electrolysis, powered by renewable energy — primarily wind and solar power.