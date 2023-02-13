Growth in focus as Brooks Macdonald announces trio of senior appointments

Brooks Macdonald, an investment manager with £16.2bn in funds under management, has announced a trio of appointments in its senior team.

Leanne Barnham will join Brooks Macdonald in the newly created global head of marketing role. Reporting to Sarah Ackland, global head of distribution and marketing, Ms Barnham has more than 15 years experience in investment management. She joins from Ninety One where she was head of UK marketing.

Ms Ackland,said: “Leanne’s experience and proven industry expertise make her a perfect fit to lead the marketing team as we move into our next phase of growth. I am very much looking forward to working with Leanne to continue to drive forward the firm’s proposition.”

Andrew Bennie and Rachael Marsden have also been appointed as the heads of investment management for Manchester and Leeds, respectively.

Leanne Barnham