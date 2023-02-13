Growth in focus as Brooks Macdonald announces trio of senior appointments

Leanne Barnham will join Brooks Macdonald in the newly created global head of marketing role. Reporting to Sarah Ackland, global head of distribution and marketing, Ms Barnham has more than 15 years experience in investment management. She joins from Ninety One where she was head of UK marketing.
Ms Ackland,said: “Leanne’s experience and proven industry expertise make her a perfect fit to lead the marketing team as we move into our next phase of growth. I am very much looking forward to working with Leanne to continue to drive forward the firm’s proposition.”
Andrew Bennie and Rachael Marsden have also been appointed as the heads of investment management for Manchester and Leeds, respectively.
In a statement, the company said: “These appointments recognise the important role that Andrew and Rachael have played as part of the Manchester and Leeds teams. Andrew has been a part of Brooks Macdonald for 13 years and last year was promoted to Senior Investment Director. He has a demonstrated history of managing bespoke investment portfolios on behalf of a range of private clients. Rachael joined Brooks Macdonald in 2019 and was promoted to senior investment director last year. She has more than 15 years’ experience in managing portfolios for advisers, private clients, charities, companies, trusts and pensions.”