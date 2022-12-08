Guinness World Records engages Definition Group for long-term brand messaging and customer experience contract

The global authority on record-breaking achievements, Guinness World Records (GWR), has selected two Definition Group agencies - Brand Vista and Schwa - to help grow its business.

Schwa will use behavioural science to refine GWR’s message and Brand Vista will help execute its brand strategy. The specialist agencies have signed a multi-year deal with the global brand.

Andrew Stothert, CEO of Brand Vista, said: “The GWR team are a delight to work with as they are curious, challenging, inclusive and great fun. It’s a privilege to support their team and drive to improve their customer and colleague experiences in such a dynamic sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Hunter, director of brand strategy at Guinness World Records, said: “GWR is driven by a vision to inspire a sense of wonder. That’s why we loved the fresh approach and combined skillset Schwa and Brand Vista brought to the table. They clearly understood this vision; their pitch aligned well with the brief and showed a good grasp of our needs. The fact that they’re part of the same group made it easy to sign them up, and we look forward to working with them.”

Guinness World Records has engaged Definition Group for long-term brand messaging and customer experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Definition Group comprises six consultancies, the public relations and reputation management agency, Definition; internal communications specialist, W&P; “tone of voice” consultancy, Schwa; customer experience and engagement agency, Brand Vista; brand strategy and design consultancy, Redhouse; and video production and animation house, Topline Film.