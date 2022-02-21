gunnercooke to become first law firm in country to accept payment in Bitcoin

Cryptoasset exchange coinpass, which is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has partnered with gunnercooke to make the exchanges.
The law firm’s FinTech and Cryptoasset full-service practice has built up a client base of around 100 cryptocurrency developers, platforms and exchanges. gunnercooke has offices in Leeds.
Cryptoassets are being accepted in a growing number of professional industries but there are currently no major players in the UK to drive this change in the legal sector.
Naseer Patel, finance director at gunnercooke, said: “Up to now, only a few US law firms allow for cryptoasset payments so we are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the UK. We will now be able to work with a wider variety of clients across different jurisdictions, plus offer our partners the flexibility to be paid securely in the way they choose.”
Financial services and fintech partner, James Burnie, said: “We are delighted to be the first major UK law firm to officially start accepting payment in cryptoassets.
“It’s vital that we accept payment in this way for our substantial client base, which spans the entire blockchain and cryptoasset ecosystem. Accepting payment in cryptoassets demonstrates our commitment to and understanding of this important and growing community. Over the next decade I expect to see a gradual transition towards cryptocurrency becoming increasingly accepted as a means of payment generally.”