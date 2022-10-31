Gusto owners in Hull sell up to open new Villa d’Este restaurant in former village pub

Alex Stothard and Gianpaul Redolfi, who jointly owned Gusto in Newland Avenue, had nine successful years at the heart of Hull’s food scene.

Since opening Gusto in 2013, the pair have grown a reputation for serving up authentic Italian dishes using the finest and freshest ingredients.

It became one of the area’s most in-demand restaurants and one multiple awards.

Owners Gianpaul Redolfi, left, and Alex Stothard enjoy a glass of champagne on the outdoor terrace at their new restaurant, Villa d’Este, in Ellerker, near Brough, East Yorkshire. Picture: Josh Dowler

Under Alex and Gianpaul’s ownership, Gusto was named Best Restaurant in Hull and East Yorkshire at the Hull Daily Mail Food & Drink Awards in both 2018 and 2019.

They have now sold the Gusto business and have opened a new Italian restaurant – Villa d’Este, inspired by the UNESCO World Heritage Site and 16th century villa in Tivoli, near Rome – at the former Black Horse pub in Ellerker, near Brough, in East Yorkshire.

Alex said: “Since opening Gusto in Newland Avenue, we’ve had an incredibly successful nine years. It reached the point where we realised we’d out-grown the premises and needed to expand.

“Our new venture, Villa d’Este, will allow us to fulfil that ambition in an incredibly desirable location in East Yorkshire.

The newly-opened Villa d’Este Italian restaurant enjoys a beautiful setting in the picturesque East Yorkshire village of Ellerker. Picture: Josh Dowler

“We’ve got some exciting plans for the new venture and we can’t wait to welcome both our loyal customers and new diners to Villa d’Este.”

Villa d’Este is now open and features handmade fresh pasta dishes and pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven.

A selection of fresh fish and meat dishes are also on the menu.

Main dishes include fresh fillet of sea bream, pan fried and served over a Caponata of aubergine, capers, olives, tomato and pinenuts.

Having sold the award-winning Gusto restaurant in Hull, owners Alex Stothard, left, and Gianpaul Redolfi have opened an exciting new eaterie, Villa d’Este. Picture: Josh Dowler

Also on the menu is chicken breast with spicy salami, roast peppers and Taggiasche olives, and beef fillet steak with rocket leaves and Parmigiano Reggiano shavings.

Pizza toppings include Tuscan sausage, squid, Italian ham, artichokes, wild mushroom, sauteed aubergine and fresh clams.

Authentic, quality Italian food is accompanied by an extensive continental wine and beer list.

Gianpaul said moving to the former Black Horse in Ellerker has enabled them to expand their offering to customers.

He said: “The amount of space we had at Gusto meant we weren’t able to do the wood-fired pizzas, which we think will be a big bonus to guests at Villa d’Este.

“We’ve also created an outdoor seating area, which is something else we’ve not previously been able to do, and also have the benefit of car parking space.

“The restaurant has a modern, contemporary feel – a little bit different to the more rustic aesthetic customers at Gusto may be used to.”

Visitors to Villa d’Este have the opportunity to enjoy al fresco dining on an outdoor terrace.

The restaurant is inspired by a Tuscan villa, creating an elegant, contemporary atmosphere for dining and socialising.

Villa d’Este offers 60 covers inside the restaurant, with 40 covers in the outdoor terrace.

 Villa d’Este is open Wednesday to Saturday, 12-4pm and 5-11pm, and Sundays from 12-8pm.