Halifax Digital Festival: Event to return for first time since Covid next May
The inaugural festival was held in 2019 but the 2020 event was cancelled as a result of Covid and has not returned since then.
However, organisers AND Digital, Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority have today confirmed it will be back in May 2024.
The relaunch will officially be announced today at a reception in The Crossley Gallery in Dean Clough.
Jim Moran, Club Executive of AND Digital’s club Sparck in Halifax, said: “I believe that as organisations in Halifax, and across Calderdale, we all see similar challenges such as attracting, retaining and recruiting the right talent to help us to grow our businesses in a world where digital skills are growing in demand and there’s a finite number of people with the skills we need.
"If we tackle them together we can help each other to overcome them.
“We are surrounded by large nearby cities such as Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester and whilst the success of those cities has had a positive impact on the digital economy of Calderdale, we also believe we have to stand on our own two feet.
The festival aims to bring business and people together from the private and public sectors, as well as educational organisations.”
The festival will involve a variety of events, both in-person as well as virtual. Themes will include digital delivery management, accessibility, usability, experimentation and optimisation.