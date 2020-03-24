Hand sanitiser factory to be built within 10 days near Middlesbrough

INEOS will build a UK factory to produce 1 million bottles per month within 10 days and will replicate this in Germany.

The company expects to concentrate on meeting the needs of front line medical and care services as well as making the “pocket bottle” hand sanitisers for personal use for people across the UK and Europe

The company will supply hospitals, schools, places of work, pharmacies and supermarkets.

Shortages of products have been an issue

One of the major contagion pathways for the Coronavirus is hand to mouth. Hand sanitisers prevent this.

INEOS will provide free issue product for hospitals

INEOS is Europe’s largest producer of the two key raw material needed for hospital grade hand sanitiser at its sites in Grangemouth, Scotland and in northern Germany. We produce almost 1 million tonnes.

There is a critical shortage of hand sanitisers across Europe.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of INEOS says, “It is becoming increasingly clear that hand to mouth infection is a significant cause of Corona virus contagion and INEOS is Europe’s largest manufacturer of the core ingredient of hand sanitiser. We will build two factories in the UK and Germany in 10 days to produce very substantial supplies.”