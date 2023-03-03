Hannah Chapman opens first retail site for Instagram hit Ava May Aromas in Meadowhall

Hannah said: “I am so excited to be stepping into retail and selling my products in real life. I’ve been working really hard behind the scenes with my team to create our new five bespoke fragrances, with my core scents. I know I’m biased but they are all gorgeous – each one is very different and unique too. I’d like to think there’s something for every taste in the range. With our new packaging, it has meant that with this range we have also been able to ditch the plastic too – in our commitment to continually become more eco-friendly and sustainable.“The site at Meadowhall is stunning and I can’t wait for all my Ava May Aroma customers to see it. It’s definitely worth a trip to Sheffield for!”