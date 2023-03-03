Hannah Chapman opens first retail site for Instagram hit Ava May Aromas in Meadowhall

C hapman’s company Ava May Aromas, which has 235,000 followers on Instagram, is setting up at the shopping centre after she recently moved from Hampshire to Mexborough in South Yorkshire.
She first started her candle-making business in her kitchen five years ago, in July 2018.
She started as a hobby to supplement her full time job at a social media agency, but within a couple of months, she was able to quit her corporate job to begin her entrepreneurial endeavor full time. Hannah said she has social media to thank for her success.
As the company has grown on social media, so has her own profile. She is often seen at parties and business influencers events alongside the likes of Stacey Soloman, Mrs Hinch and Mario McKnight.
Hannah said: “I am so excited to be stepping into retail and selling my products in real life. I’ve been working really hard behind the scenes with my team to create our new five bespoke fragrances, with my core scents. I know I’m biased but they are all gorgeous – each one is very different and unique too. I’d like to think there’s something for every taste in the range. With our new packaging, it has meant that with this range we have also been able to ditch the plastic too – in our commitment to continually become more eco-friendly and sustainable.“The site at Meadowhall is stunning and I can’t wait for all my Ava May Aroma customers to see it. It’s definitely worth a trip to Sheffield for!”