Happy Valley star Rhys Connah returning to Hebden Bridge for charity shop opening

The star, who played Ryan in the hit BBC show, is to open Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s new charity shop on Valley Road in Hebden Bridge on Saturday, March 18.
It will be Forget Me Not’s second shop in Hebden Bridge. Their other shop, also on Valley Road, will become their first dedicated kids’ charity shop.
Gareth Pierce, Director of Income Generation at Forget Me Not, said: “Although the content of the show was sometimes pretty tough, like many locals we loved spotting local landmarks and even spied a Forget Me Not shop in an episode.
"If you’d told me in January that we’d have one of its central characters coming to our shop opening I wouldn’t have believed you! Saturday March 18 will be a pretty special day and a well-earned reward for everyone at Forget Me Not.”