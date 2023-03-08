News you can trust since 1754
Happy Valley star Rhys Connah returning to Hebden Bridge for charity shop opening

Happy Valley actor Rhys Connah will be back in Hebden Bridge this month to open a new charity shop in the town.

By Chris Burn
1 hour ago

The star, who played Ryan in the hit BBC show, is to open Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice’s new charity shop on Valley Road in Hebden Bridge on Saturday, March 18.

It will be Forget Me Not’s second shop in Hebden Bridge. Their other shop, also on Valley Road, will become their first dedicated kids’ charity shop.

Gareth Pierce, Director of Income Generation at Forget Me Not, said: “Although the content of the show was sometimes pretty tough, like many locals we loved spotting local landmarks and even spied a Forget Me Not shop in an episode.

James Norton (left) and Rhys Connah attend the screening for the final series of Happy Valley at the Vue Cinema in Halifax. Picture date: Wednesday December 14, 2022.
"If you’d told me in January that we’d have one of its central characters coming to our shop opening I wouldn’t have believed you! Saturday March 18 will be a pretty special day and a well-earned reward for everyone at Forget Me Not.”

