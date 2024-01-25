Haribo: Caddick appointed to expand sweet giant's Yorkshire factory in Castleford
Leeds-based Caddick’s appointment follows planning permission for the scheme, which will include a 94,000 sq ft warehouse built on the 32-acre site adjacent to the existing factory at Whitwood Common Lane, beside the M62.
Designed to increase the capacity of Haribo UK’s sweet production and distribution, the new building will help safeguard 600 jobs across its two Yorkshire sites in Castleford and Pontefract. Building work is expected to start on site soon with completion expected early 2025.
Paul Dodsworth, Caddick Construction Group’s managing director, said: “We’re very proud to once again be leading on a development that will boost industry and protect employment, making this great region home to world-leading manufacturing. We are looking forward to starting work on site and working with Haribo UK to fulfil their expansion plans.”
Jon Hughes, managing director of Haribo UK and Ireland, added: “For 50 years, we've been part of Yorkshire's sweet-making tradition. The new warehouse will allow us to manage increased volumes of finished product and stock more raw materials and packaging so that we can meet the growing demand for our delicious treats to create more moments of childlike happiness across the UK.”