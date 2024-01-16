Haribo: Sweet giant set for ‘world class’ sweet factory expansion in Yorkshire

Plans have been approved for Haribo to expand its sweet manufacturing operation in Yorkshire.

The confectionery firm says the scheme will ensure production at its site in Castleford will become “world class”. Around 680 jobs are expected to be secured with the construction of a new warehouse facility. The extension will be built on 13 hectares of land next to the Haribo plant on Whitwood Common Lane, beside the M62. Around 80 per cent of the Haribo sweets sold in the UK are produced in the Wakefield district.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the company says: “This application will facilitate the delivery of more orders, creating more employment and ultimately cementing Haribo’s position in the district, providing skilled jobs, training opportunities and allowing Haribo to continue their innovative approach to food manufacturing.”

The company says the new warehouse will secure the future of the 600 employees based at the site, as well as 80 jobs across its wider network of retail stores.

Haribo has two factories in Pontefract and Castleford.

The document says: “It also builds on the £22m investment Haribo made in the site in 2021, demonstrating their commitment to Wakefield. Haribo UK has played an important role in the local area for half a century. This application demonstrates their commitment to both Wakefield and Yorkshire as a centre of excellence for food manufacturing.”

Haribo secured permission to build a factory and warehouse at the site in 2012. The warehouse is yet to be constructed as products are stored within the factory.

The statement explains: “They are now at a stage where they need dedicated warehousing space, albeit not currently on the scale originally envisaged. This will free up capacity.”

The amended application to Wakefield Council allows for a smaller warehouse than originally approved, to be built in three phases. An overhead conveyor will connect the warehouse to the production facility. The company described the plan as a ‘minor alteration’ to the approved 2012 scheme and is more cost-effective and environmentally-friendly

The statement adds: “This amended approach to delivering the world class Haribo manufacturing facility should be approved without delay.”