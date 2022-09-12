Sally Appleton, partner, with fellow partners Justine Stalker and Chris Luckett and this year’s intake of trainees.

The move has seen the creation of 10 training positions for school leavers and graduates - double last year’s intake - bringing the head count at its Yorkshire headquarters to 65.

Partner Sally Appleton said the investment in people would strengthen the firm’s long-term capabilities and growth potential and was part of a commitment to developing a new wave of finance professionals.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Saffery Champness has recognised the value of training people in our unique and relational style of tax and accountancy advisory services, which is why we have invested so heavily in talent this year.” she said.

“As well as creating more positions than ever before, we are launching a brand new training programme to coincide with the latest intake, which will give this year’s recruits an opportunity to develop the soft skills that are so important in our approach, alongside their technical learning.”

The 10 new trainees include sixth form leavers, new graduates and graduates who already have experience in other sectors.

Ms Appleton added: “The scale of the intake and diversity of trainees in terms of background and experience creates a dynamic peer group where everyone can support one another and get involved in tax and accountancy work from day one.