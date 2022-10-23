Harrogate-based Black Sheep Brewery holds 30th anniversary celebration
Yorkshire-based Black Sheep Brewery recently hosted its Big Birthday Bash, marking 30 years since the brewery starting brewing independent beer in Masham.
The Harrogate brewery invited beer lovers to join in on the celebrations and raise a glass to Black Sheep’s 30th birthday on Saturday, October 21.
Head of Marketing, Jack Scott-Paul said: “To celebrate 30 years of brewing is an incredible feat, and we’re immensely proud of our brewing team here in Masham for providing beer lovers with high quality Yorkshire beer for three decades.”
Notable events from the day included up to ten cask beers, a selection of street food and live music, and a Q&A session with brewery founder and the original ‘black sheep’ Paul Theakston.
Those attending were also given the chance to join in on a variety of indoor and outdoor activities: from tasting sessions, family entertainment and games such as ‘Caskmaster’, the brewery’s take on the popular Channel 4 series.