Harrogate-based Black Sheep Brewery this Saturday, October 22 held a celebration for its 30th anniversary

The Harrogate brewery invited beer lovers to join in on the celebrations and raise a glass to Black Sheep’s 30th birthday on Saturday, October 21.

Head of Marketing, Jack Scott-Paul said: “To celebrate 30 years of brewing is an incredible feat, and we’re immensely proud of our brewing team here in Masham for providing beer lovers with high quality Yorkshire beer for three decades.”

Notable events from the day included up to ten cask beers, a selection of street food and live music, and a Q&A session with brewery founder and the original ‘black sheep’ Paul Theakston.