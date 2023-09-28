Harrogate-based critical communications company Mobile Tornado has announced “great progress” as the firm saw revenue increase and losses fall for the first half of 2023.

The company, which earlier this year secured a “landmark” contract with Leeds Bradford Airport, announced that its total revenue had increased by 14 per cent, up to £1.26 million, for the six months ending 30 June.

The firm saw its losses before tax fall to £0.53 million, down from £0.78 million the year prior. The company also posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of £0.16 million, down from £0.21 million in the first half of 2022.

Jeremy Fenn, chairman and acting CEO of Mobile Tornado, said: "The process of building a much deeper and wider business development operation commenced during the first half of the year and has made great progress. As a result, we have begun to open up new markets in the USA, parts of Asia and the Middle East.

In September, Mobile Tornado extend its agreement with South Africa-based Instacom.

“Physical attendance at trade shows and a more sophisticated PR strategy is generating significant inbound interest across many international markets. We have strengthened our sales teams to handle this increased activity and are now in the process of building much deeper and better quality sales pipelines.”

The firm’s deal with Leeds Bradford Airport will see it provide push-to-talk over cellular equipment for the airport’s workforce.