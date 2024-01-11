A leading UK demolition contractor has equipped its workforce with Harrogate-based Storm’s push-to-talk over cellular technologies to help improve communications and worker safety across its operations.

Thomas Crompton is based in Bradford, West Yorkshire and serves clients including major housebuilders, local government and construction SMEs. It specialises in demolition, excavation, plant hire, sweepers, jetting and vacuum tankers and skip hire.

Storm’s push-to-talk application is being used in the company’s wagons, on vehicle-mounted radios, and across the yard on handheld radios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Crompton, director at Thomas Crompton, said: “We take the wellbeing of our workforce very seriously and believe that the improved communication provided by Storm’s solution, along with the SOS emergency alert solution, will help to improve the health and safety of our people.

A leading UK demolition contractor has equipped its workforce with Harrogate-based Storm’s push-to-talk over cellular technologies.

“We believe that our investment in Storm’s technology will help us boost productivity and improve efficiencies across our business. We are confident that Storm’s push-to-talk is superior to other solutions on the market.”

Using the solution, employees are able to make private one-to-one calls and also broadcast to larger groups – wherever they are. They can share written messages, images, videos and files and communicate instantly with each other. Operatives can press an SOS button on their device to alert attention in the event of an emergency, enabling help to be sent quickly.

Luke Wilkinson, founder of Storm, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Thomas Crompton. It is great to see another successful business embracing our push-to-talk solution and recognising the potential it has to increase efficiencies across their business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes after last month, Storm announced an agreement to supply Civitas Group, one of the largest security companies in Romania.

Civitas will use the workforce management and Push to Talk over Cellular technologies to help protect critical infrastructure across the country on behalf of a major oil, gas and petrochemicals client.