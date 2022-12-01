Harrogate consultancy pledges to 'give back' to environment and community

Harrogate-based Harlow Consulting has pledged to ‘give back’ to the environment and their community by donating 1 per cent of its annual turnover to the World Land Trust.

The firm’s donation this year to World Land Trust’s Plant a Tree and Buy an Acre programmes resulted in 670 native trees planted in Borneo, Brazil and India, and the safeguarding of 33.5 acres of threatened habitat in Argentina, Brazil and Kenya.

Tracey Butler, corporate partnerships manager at World Land Trust, said: “World Land Trust (WLT) is delighted to have the support of Harlow Consulting helping WLT and our local partners to protect and restore threatened habitat for wildlife.”

Launched in Harrogate in 2019 by directors, Clare Vokes and Jennifer Brennan, the Harrogate firm operates across the UK.

The Harlow Consulting team. (Left to right) Joanne McGillan, Clare Vokes, Terry Massey, Jennifer Brennan, Ben Kehoe, Laura Leach

Ms Brennan said: “We were motivated to create a business that we would want to work in ourselves - one that invested in its people, and the planet, while delivering innovative, value-driven research work.”

Harlow Consulting also signed the Market Research Society Net Zero Pledge and is working with Positive Planet on a carbon dashboard to offset emissions.

The company also works in the education sector, developing qualifications, standards and apprenticeship frameworks with clients including the NHS, Historic England and Skills Development Scotland.