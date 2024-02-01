Harrogate firm awarded contract to cater for upcoming MOBO Awards, in Sheffield

Over four days, the team will cater for all artists, crew, media and related entourages at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The Yorkshire-based firm estimates that it will cater for around 1,000 people over the four days, with various timings, requirements and requests to be taken into consideration.

Andi Aikman, owner of HGFD, said: “This is undoubtedly a massive event for us, but we regularly cater for big events with equally as demanding customers. It’s not our first rodeo.

Little Simz has four nominations, matching Stormzy, for the MOBO Awards at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on February 7, 2024.

“The priority is to ensure that all the hardworking contributors to these awards are fed regularly – they need their energy.”

The firm has previously catered for music tours, film sets and corporate events as well as weddings and private parties.

HGFD also prides itself on only working with local suppliers

Linda Aikman, co-owner, said: “The key thing with these types of events is flexibility and quality.

“We need to adjust quantities as we go depending on who turns up. It's a juggling act but we’re used to it, and very much enjoy the pressure and demands of such a big operation.”

The MOBO Awards are designed to celebrate “music of black origin” and happen annually in Britain.

This year’s event will take place on Thursday, 7 February, at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, as announced in November of last year by organisers of the event.

Acts including Little Simz and Stormzy are nominated for awards at this year's event.

TV figures Babatunde Aléshé and Indiyah Polack have also been announced as the host of the 2024 awards.

Last month, Sheffield City Council and MOBO members announced a three-day fringe event set to take place in the run up to the awards.

The festival will begin on Monday, 5 February, with a talent showcase event at the Crucible Theatre.

The following day will see an expert panel assembled with figures from the UK’s black music scene.