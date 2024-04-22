Harrogate firms Synthotech and HMG Water Solutions complete merger
Synthotech provides advanced engineering services and in-pipe robotics to utility companies. The firm said the merger with HMG Water Solutions, for an undisclosed sum, will boost its capabilities and technology by adding leading-edge acoustic detection technology to Synthotech robots.
The two Harrogate-based companies will merge both teams.
Commenting on the move, Mark Tindley, managing director of Synthotech, said: “These are two hugely complementary businesses and teams. Together, we can accelerate the adoption of in-pipe robotic detection and repair technologies to help minimise the environmental impacts of leaks in the gas and water sectors. Robots are much more efficient than extensive trench digging, which also means they can save significant amounts of time and money for the utility sector.
“The two teams have worked together over the last five years, and we know we’re a great fit.”
As a result of the merger, Synthotech will now operate and supply multiple industries, including gas distribution, transmission, potable water, drainage, sewage and telecommunications.
The larger multi-utility company will offer infrastructure services under the Synthotech brand and supply branded and own-brand products. The range of the products will now include equipment for pipe location and survey, leak detection, network construction, maintenance and management.
HMG Water Solutions Limited was established in 2018 as a joint venture between PQS Survey, Rosedale Advisory, Synthotech and the Heath Morgan Group. It established itself as a specialist supplier of leak detection and in-pipe survey equipment, continuing to grow in the UK and global markets.
From 1 June 2024, HMG Water Solutions will cease trading as the business is moved under the umbrella of Synthotech Limited, following its 100 per cent acquisition by Synthotech Limited.
Following the merger, the Synthotech Group employs 42 people in the UK. It has worldwide partnerships to deploy its technology and resell engineering products, with a revenue of over £5m. The deal was supported by PQS Survey and Rosedale Advisory.
