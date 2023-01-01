Harrogate free Sunday bus journeys scheme to return in bid to boost town's retailers

Free Sunday bus journeys will be available in Harrogate for the next two months in an effort to encourage more people to shop locally.

The move is part of a partnership between Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) and The Harrogate Bus Company.

The Sunday Freeway will again see passengers being able to travel for free into the town centre on the bus company’s award-winning fleet of electric buses – providing an extra incentive to attract people to shop locally.

The Sunday Freeway buses are routes 2A, 2B, 3 and 6, which link Bilton, Dene Park, The Knox, Jennyfield and Pannal Ash with the town centre.

The Sunday Freeway scheme is returning to Harrogate for the first two months of 2023.

Sara Ferguson, Harrogate BID Chair, said: “Harrogate BID is extremely pleased to be able to sponsor the Sunday Freeway once again, as our continued partnership with The Harrogate Bus Company aims to support the local economy through the first two months of 2023.

“Harrogate is a brilliant town, with an impressive array of bars, restaurants and shops – and we hope many people will take advantage the Sunday Freeway initiative to make the most of what the town has to offer.

“This scheme also benefits the environment, encouraging those travelling to Harrogate to leave their cars at home in favour of hopping on an electric bus.”