Harrogate managing director becomes Visiting Research Fellow at London South Bank University

Mr Kenny, who has neither a PhD or Master’s Degree, has been appointed within the university’s School of Engineering, in a role which seeks to to help educate the next generation in the growing field of IT Sustainability.

Mr Kenny said: “For someone who struggled with school, and didn’t initially get the grades needed to go to University, to be appointed to a research role in the school of engineering at a great university is a real testament to the research we do at Techbuyer and Interact.

“What excites me about the role is the ability to help shape our future generation of pioneers and provide them insights, knowledge, expertise and options that are different to those given by purely academic contributors.”

